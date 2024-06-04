Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of HWBK opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 million, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.57.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.67%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
