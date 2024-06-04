Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,094.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,145. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 million, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.67%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.