HC Wainwright Weighs in on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

