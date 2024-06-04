HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $89,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $332.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day moving average of $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

