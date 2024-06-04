HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

