Head-To-Head Contrast: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18%

Volatility and Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 48.70 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.09 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 2.42 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexalin Technology and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Endonovo Therapeutics beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.