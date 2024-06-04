Head to Head Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 8.65 -$16.05 million $0.03 224.33 Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 16.78 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.65

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals 6.33% -39.41% 8.46% Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.74%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 215.82%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.