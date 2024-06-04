Head to Head Contrast: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) vs. Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Vital Energy 30.34% 14.22% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.55 billion 1.09 $695.08 million $24.13 1.90

Analyst Recommendations

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pengrowth Energy and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 2 3 5 0 2.30

Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.