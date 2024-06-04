HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HQY opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 131.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.