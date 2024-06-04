Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

