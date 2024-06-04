Hermez Network Trading Down 1.2% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $156.96 million and $7,503.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,023.79 or 0.99857285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00108963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.29543907 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,304.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

