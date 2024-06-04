Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 6.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.25 to $22.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.69. 4,323,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,692,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,435.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $164,396.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,465 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,435.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,975 shares of company stock worth $11,129,571. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 201,457 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,049.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

