Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $184.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOFT

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.