Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Acquires 27,778 Shares of Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,000.04 ($6,406.20).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,406.15).

On Thursday, March 28th, Julie McEwan acquired 27,856 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,014.08 ($6,424.19).

Hostmore Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON MORE opened at GBX 16.52 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Hostmore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £20.84 million, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.45.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

