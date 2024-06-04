Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Acquires 27,778 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,000.04 ($6,406.20).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,406.15).
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Julie McEwan acquired 27,856 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,014.08 ($6,424.19).

Hostmore Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON MORE opened at GBX 16.52 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Hostmore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £20.84 million, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.45.

About Hostmore

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.