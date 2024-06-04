Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,534 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.