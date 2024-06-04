Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

