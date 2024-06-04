Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Comerica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

