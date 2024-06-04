Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Power Integrations by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.