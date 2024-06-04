Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

