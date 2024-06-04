Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

