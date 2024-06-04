Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 295.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 140,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

BHF opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.