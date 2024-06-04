Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after buying an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

