Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $7.10 Million in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.71% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

