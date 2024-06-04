Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,630 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of News worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in News by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in News by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of News by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 100,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

