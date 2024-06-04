Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 130,596 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 158.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Autohome worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Autohome by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 53.55%.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.