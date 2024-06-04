Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 505.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

