Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 767.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,106 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Veritex by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veritex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.36. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

