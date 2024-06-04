Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,640,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,174,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 992,813 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,878 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 760,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

MLCO stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

