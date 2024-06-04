Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,969,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $262.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

