Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 224,440 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,440 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $581,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LEG opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.62%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

