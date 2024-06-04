Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 46,869 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,869 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

