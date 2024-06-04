Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 68,375 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.