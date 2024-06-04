Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 68,375 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics
In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.