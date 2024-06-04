Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,767 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Get Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.