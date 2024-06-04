Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Humana worth $90,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

HUM stock opened at $364.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

