iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iCAD Price Performance
ICAD opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
