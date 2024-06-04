iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ICAD opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

