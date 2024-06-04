ICON Price Tops $0.21 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $209.16 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,622,764 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,617,497.3629346. The last known price of ICON is 0.21051235 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,106,656.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
