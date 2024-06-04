IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

