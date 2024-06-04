Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

