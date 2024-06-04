Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

