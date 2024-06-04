Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.