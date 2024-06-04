Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
