Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Insider Sebastian White Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total value of £140,000 ($179,372.20).

Ingenta stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Ingenta plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.97 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

