Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of IPHYF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
About Innate Pharma
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.