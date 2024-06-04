Innovid’s (CTV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTV. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE CTV opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Innovid has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.21.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innovid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovid by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132,728 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Innovid by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovid by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 279,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

