Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.