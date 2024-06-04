Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys 55 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($193.79).

On Thursday, March 21st, Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.59), for a total value of £18,424 ($23,605.38).

On Monday, March 18th, Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.40), for a total value of £67,519.35 ($86,507.82).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 324 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,628.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.38) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

