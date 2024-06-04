Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Purchases 25,006 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 25,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,008.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,716 shares in the company, valued at $478,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

