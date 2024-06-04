Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.