Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.08.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

