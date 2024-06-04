Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INSE stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million, a PE ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 1.44. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. JMP Securities cut their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

