Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

IPCIF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.