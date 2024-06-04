Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,779 shares of company stock worth $15,862,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $403.86 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $412.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

